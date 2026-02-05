January brings dip in Delhi dengue cases

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has reported a downturn in vector-borne diseases in the capital for the first month of 2026, with dengue cases showing a decline compared to previous years.



Till January 31, Delhi had recorded 19 dengue cases, which is the lowest for the first month since 2023. According to the corporation, in the entirety of 2025, the number of cases reported was 1,509, whereas 6,391 cases were reported in 2024, and 9,266 cases were reported in 2023.

According to the corporation’s weekly surveillance report, the trend of low incidence extends to other diseases. Malaria cases for January 2026 currently stand at just 3, compared to 9 in January of 2025. Notably, no cases of Chikungunya have been reported in the city so far this year till January 31. The weekly report, compiled by the MCD’s Anti-Malaria Operations wing, breaks down the current year’s dengue cases. Among the 12 MCD zones, Narela (3 cases) and South and West zones (2 cases each) reported the highest numbers for January. Only one case was reported from areas outside the MCD’s jurisdiction, in Delhi Cantonment, the report stated.

The report stated that field staff conducted 25.53 lakh house visits to check for domestic mosquito breeding, down from the 25.85 lakh visits in January 2025. The number of legal notices issued for mosquito conditions was 712, and 67 prosecutions were launched in January 2026. The number of houses found positive for mosquito breeding was 544, and the corporation subsequently sprayed 2,392 houses in the month of January 2026.