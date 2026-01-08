Janta Awaas Yojana: DDA offers ready-to-move flats from Jan 7

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has opened registrations for its Janta Awaas Yojana 2025 from January 7, offering a fresh opportunity for homebuyers seeking affordable, ready-to-move-in flats in the national capital. The scheme is primarily aimed at the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and focuses on providing housing at budget-friendly prices in well-connected areas of Delhi.

Under the scheme, flats are being offered at prominent locations, including Dwarka Mor, where the starting price is ₹12.63 lakh. The flats are located close to essential infrastructure, with some units situated barely 100 metres from metro stations. All flats will be freehold, and amenities such as parking and basic security provisions are included.

Applicants are required to register on DDA’s official Awaas portal by paying a one-time registration fee of ₹2,500. Those already registered on the portal are exempt from paying the fee again. Applications from individual buyers must be submitted online, while bulk applications from government institutions are to be submitted offline with the necessary authorisations.

For individual applicants, the booking amount has been fixed at ₹4 lakh per flat, which is non-refundable but adjustable against the final disposal cost in case of successful allotment. There is no cap on the number of flats an individual can book under the retail category. Allotments will be made strictly on a first-come-first-served basis.

The flats under the scheme are over 90 per cent complete. Allottees will be required to pay 75 per cent of the total disposal cost initially, with the remaining 25 per cent payable at the time of possession, expected by July 2026. GST at 5 per cent and other charges will be applicable separately.

In total, 741 two-bedroom flats are available for individual buyers, while 107 flats have been reserved for bulk allotment to eligible government institutions, making the scheme one of DDA’s significant affordable housing initiatives.