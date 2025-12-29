Janakpuri hosts ‘Atal Samman Samaroh’

New Delhi: Remembering the life and legacy of Bharat Ratna and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, a grand ‘Atal Samman Samaroh’ was organised in the Janakpuri Assembly constituency on Sunday, bringing together community representatives and local residents to honour his contribution to nation-building and good governance.

Addressing the gathering, Janakpuri MLA and Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood described Vajpayee as a leader who transcended party lines. “Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji was not the leader of any one political party or generation, but a shared legacy of the entire nation,” he said, adding that his life reflected firmness of thought, sensitivity and unwavering dedication to the country.

Recalling Vajpayee’s tenure as Prime Minister, Sood said, “Atal Ji strengthened democracy, successfully steered a coalition government of 28 parties with balance, defined a new paradigm of good governance and elevated India’s global standing.” He noted that Vajpayee’s vision continues to guide the country in areas such as infrastructure development, communication networks and India’s journey towards self-reliance in nuclear power.

Through the Atal Samman Samaroh, Sood honoured individuals for exemplary service and outstanding contributions in various fields, stating that the recognition reflected Vajpayee’s core values of honesty, transparency and inclusive development. “This is an effort to reinforce the spirit of nation-first that Atal Ji stood for,” he said.

Highlighting Vajpayee’s governance philosophy, Sood said his birth anniversary is observed as Good Governance Day because of his emphasis on transparency and corruption-free administration. He credited Vajpayee’s foresight for the modern highway network and the Delhi Metro, noting that without such decisions, today’s traffic congestion and pollution would have been far worse.

Sood also said, “Work on the fifth phase of the Delhi Metro will begin soon with an investment of around Rs 12,000 crore by the Delhi Government.” He described Vajpayee as the architect of modern India, whose legacy continues to inspire public life.