Janakpuri: Ashish Sood assures traders of better infrastructure

New Delhi: Delhi’s Education Minister and Janakpuri MLA Ashish Sood on Monday interacted with local traders at a Vyapari Sammelan held in the Janakpuri Assembly constituency, where he discussed development initiatives and assured business owners that the government is committed to addressing their concerns and improving infrastructure in the area.



During the conference, attended by a large number of traders and local residents, Sood said traders form an important pillar of Delhi’s economy and require a supportive environment to expand business activities. “Traders play a very important role in Delhi’s economy, and the government is making every effort to provide better basic infrastructure and a supportive environment so that trade can grow stronger,” he said.

The minister highlighted that development works in the Janakpuri constituency have gained momentum over the past year. He shared details of projects underway in Virender Nagar and Shiv Nagar, aimed at strengthening civic infrastructure for both residents and businesses.

According to Sood, development works worth around Rs.5.18 crore are being undertaken in Virender Nagar. These include laying new sewer lines, construction of roads and drains, strengthening of water supply lines and installation of nearly 1,999 metres of underground electricity cable to improve power supply.

Similarly, projects worth approximately Rs.5.90 crore are in progress in Shiv Nagar. These works involve construction of sewer lines, improvement of roads and drains, renovation of an MCD school, enhancement of transformer capacity and installation of new street lights.

“The government’s aim is not just to make announcements but to ensure that development works are completed within a fixed timeline so that people receive real benefits,” Sood said.

During the interaction, traders raised issues related to parking, sanitation and market infrastructure. The minister assured them that their concerns would be addressed in coordination with the concerned departments.