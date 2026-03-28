Jan Vishwas Bill: Changes made to fines under DDA Act

New Delhi: The Central government has proposed changes for fines for flouting norms under the Delhi Development Act, 1957, which governs the functioning of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2026, was introduced by Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

In Section 29 of the act, the word ‘penalties’ has been changed to ‘punishment.’ With regard to the punishment for carrying out development in contravention of the Master Plan, the punishment has been reduced to ‘imprisonment’ from the earlier “rigorous imprisonment.”

However, in its sub-section under simple imprisonment, the fine has been increased to Rs 50,000 from Rs 5,000.

Furthermore, in sub-section 2, the fine has been increased to Rs 2500 per day for every day during which such contravention continues after the order imposing penalty has been passed and confirmed for the first contravention.

The bills seeks to amend the punishment rules for any person who assaults any person authorised under Section 28 to enter into or upon any land or building, after such entry, they “shall be

punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to six months, or with fine which may extend to ten thousand rupees, or with both,” the bill states.

Currently the fine in this offence is Rs 1,000 which has been increased to Rs 10,000, the term of imprisonment has remained the same.