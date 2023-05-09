Jamia violence: CCTV footage collected and preserved, HC told

New Delhi: The city police on Monday told the Delhi High Court that CCTV footage of the violence that broke out in Jamia Millia Islamia University following protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in December 2019 was collected well in time and preserved, and forms part of the record of two criminal cases lodged in connection with the incident.



In an affidavit filed before the high court, Delhi Police also opposed a prayer for monetary compensation to those allegedly detained or injured by the police and paramilitary forces, saying the NHRC has, after a thorough and detailed enquiry, already recommended to the Delhi government to provide suitable compensation to the injured students.

The police said seeking compensation again in relation to the same event was an attempt to abuse the equity jurisdiction of the high court and the plea should be rejected with exemplary cost. “It is submitted that as evident from the aforesaid direction passed by NHRC, the Chief Secretary, GNCT Delhi, was directed to provide suitable compensation to persons who have received grievous injuries. It is submitted that the details of the compensation supplied by GNCTD is presently not available with the respondent Delhi Police and efforts to get the same from GNCTD are being made,” said the affidavit filed in response to a petition alleging police atrocities on students inside the campus on the day of the violence.