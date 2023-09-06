Jamia suspends teacher for fraudulently soliciting funds for Turkey quake

New Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has suspended a physical education teacher at Jamia Middle School for allegedly soliciting funds from students for earthquake-affected people in Turkey without obtaining prior approval from the competent authority.



The suspension of Haris ul Haq comes in light of a serious breach of conduct rules, as his action is in direct violation of the CCS conduct rules governing the university’s staff.

The university filed a police complaint against Haq on July 31, citing charges of cheating, criminal breach of trust, and criminal misappropriation. The complaint alleged that Haq deceitfully collected Rs 1.40 lakh, misrepresenting it as aid for the victims of the earthquake that struck Turkey in February this year.

Furthermore, it is claimed that these funds were procured by deceiving unsuspecting students under false pretenses, with the entire sum being redirected for personal gain.

The matter was presented before the Executive Council (EC) of the university during its meeting on August 4, 2023. The EC passed resolution no. 11, recommending disciplinary action against Haq in accordance with the established rules.

The Executive Council has also called for the recovery of the misappropriated funds

and the pursuit of criminal charges, as dictated by legal provisions.

Haq has previously faced allegations of misconduct, including complaints of misbehaviour, negligence towards duty, and insubordination. He was suspended in 2010 due to similar issues.