Jamia students and faculty breathe new life into campus with sculptures

New Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia fine arts students and faculty have given a new dimension to the university campus by installing sculptures and other artworks at various locations.



In a display of creativity and artistry, fine arts students and faculty of JMI have brought life to previously mundane spaces on the university campus.

Under the guidance of JMI Vice-Chancellor Prof Najma Akhtar, the students have installed their artworks, particularly sculptures, at different locations. These installations have transformed the spaces into thought-provoking and inspiring areas, adding both aesthetic value and sparking meaningful conversations about art and culture among students, faculty, and visitors.

The initiative to install sculptures on the university campus was a visionary project led by Prof Mir Imtiyaz, a member of the Sculpture Department, Faculty of Fine Arts, JMI. The project aimed to provide students with real-world experience in exhibiting their work in a public setting. It received strong support from both the university administration and students, fostering a collaborative and encouraging environment.

The sculptures crafted by art students encompass a wide variety of styles, materials, and themes, showcasing the talent and versatility of emerging artists. Each sculpture was carefully selected to complement its surroundings, creating a harmonious blend of art and nature. Some sculptures celebrate innovation, while others delve into the complexities of human emotions or pay tribute to historical figures and cultural heritage.

The campus underwent a remarkable transformation as these installations took place. Neglected corners of the university now boast fascinating sculptures that encourage conversation and reflection. The serene gardens feature delicate stone sculptures that invite visitors to contemplate the beauty of nature. These installations have engaged the university community in interesting dialogues about art and culture.