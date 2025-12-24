Jamia prof suspended over ‘provocative’ exam question

NEW DELHI: Jamia Millia Islamia has suspended Prof. Virendra Balaji Shahare of the Department of Social Work over complaints regarding an end-semester paper for the B.A. (Hons) Social Work programme. The suspension, effective immediately, cites negligence in setting the paper, which included a question on atrocities against Muslim minorities in India.

An inquiry committee has been formed, a police complaint will be filed, and the professor must remain in New Delhi pending the probe.