Jamia plans to offer dual degrees, FYUP from next session

New Delhi: Provisions to pursue dual degrees, online learning, and four-year undergraduate programmes are among the new introductions proposed by Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) for the next academic session in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The introductions were discussed in the Jamia Millia Islamia’s Academic Council (AC) meeting last week.



The council deliberated on a slew of matters including the extension of the adoption of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) in its undergraduate and postgraduate courses. The matter will be presented before the next meeting of the Executive council the highest decision-making body of the varsity.

JMI Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar told PTI that the varsity was in the process of adopting several aspects of the NEP. “We have tried to adopt all aspects of the National Education Policy. We are taking steps to adopt several parts

of NEP.”

The NEP, approved by the government in August 2020, replaced the 34-year-old National Policy on Education framed in 1986 and is aimed at paving the way for “transformational reforms” in school and higher education systems to make India a “global knowledge superpower.”

“In the recently held Academic Council meeting, the members adopted UGC guidelines for multiple entry and exit options in academic programmes offered in higher education institutions and implementation of the layout of restructured four-year undergraduate programmes,” Akhtar said.

Jamia is likely to offer four-year undergraduate programmes (FYUP) with multiple exit and entry options from the upcoming academic session.

The layout of the programme was adopted in a recently held AC meeting. The matter will now be presented in the next meeting of the Executive Council, which is the highest decision-making body of the university, they said.

The AC has also in line with the UGC guideline decided that students will be able to pursue two degrees at JMI from the upcoming academic, given that one of the courses is a regular and self-finance programme in physical mode and the second a distance learning programme.