Jamia Millia hosts ‘Viksit Bharat@2047’ webinar

New Delhi: Jamia Alumni Connect (JAC), part of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), hosted a webinar titled ‘Viksit Bharat@2047: Voice of Youth’.

Alumni from various fields joined the event on December 22, emphasising the pivotal role of education in the nation-building process to achieve the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047.

Prof Mansaf Alam, Professor in-charge of JAC, JMI, inaugurated the programme and invited scholars to share insights on Viksit Bharat’s aspirations and JMI’s role.

Distinguished figures such as Prof Iqtedar Mohd Khan, Dean, Faculty of Humanities & Languages, JMI, Faisal Beg, India Director, University of British Columbia and several others participated enthusiastically, offering valuable perspectives on the topic.

The event witnessed active participation from a multitude of influential alumni who shared their wisdom, contributing to a fruitful discussion. The programme was conducted by the JAC team, led by Dr Aerum Khan, Dr Abid, Dr Abrar Ahmad, and office bearer

Sajjad Hussain Ansari, Public Relations Office JMI.