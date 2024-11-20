Jamia announces shift to online classes as AQI deteriorates

New Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia has announced the shift to online classes for all students, including those enrolled in its schools, until November 23, due to the deteriorating air quality in the national Capital.

In a notification, the university said that regular physical classes would resume on November 25, prioritising the health and well-being of students. The administration also directed the heads of all its schools to suspend physical classes until further notice and conduct classes online.

On Monday, both Delhi University and Jawaharlal Nehru University announced similar measures, shifting to online classes until November 23 and November 22, respectively.

However, the schedule for exams and interviews at both universities will remain unchanged, as said in their notifications.

The Delhi government has declared the ongoing air quality crisis a “medical emergency” and urged institutions to take necessary precautions to protect public health.