Jalpaiguri shines with gold & silver medals at state-level

Jalpaiguri: The Jalpaiguri district secured two gold and two silver medals in the state-level Khelo India Women’s Judo League. Additionally, the district earned three bronze medals in the Sub-Junior Judo Championship.

Following their achievement, the district-level team, comprising seven participants, arrived at Jalpaiguri Road Station on Monday morning. The Jalpaiguri District Judo Association extended a warm welcome to the victorious athletes. Kaushal Saha, secretary of the association, remarked: “Despite the lack of proper infrastructure, our judo athletes have accomplished this remarkable feat. If we had better infrastructure facilities, we could have garnered even more gold medals.”

Both of these state-level competitions took place at Agarpara, Kolkata, on Sunday, featuring participation from around 17 districts. In the Khelo India Women’s League, Jalpaiguri district clinched gold in two categories, with Piya Das emerging victorious in the under-78 kg category and Ananya Roy in the under-52 kg category.

Further, Mamoni Roy and Suhani Prasad secured silver medals in 44 kg and under-57 kg categories. In Sub-Junior Championship, Subrata Roy and Mohit Roy, along with Suhani Prasad, earned bronze medals in the junior girls’ category.