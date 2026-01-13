Jaldapara National Park strengthens surveillance ahead of dry season

Alipurduar: With the onset of the dry season following severe floods, Jaldapara National Park has significantly strengthened its security and surveillance measures to protect wildlife and prevent poaching. The Forest department has rolled out advanced communication and monitoring systems across the park as part of proactive dry-season preparedness.

Jaldapara suffered extensive damage during the October floods in North Bengal, which destroyed large stretches of grassland. Anticipating increased vulnerability during the dry months, park authorities initiated early measures to avert any untoward incidents.

Anti-poaching towers located deep inside the forest continue to play a crucial role in maintaining strict vigilance. To reinforce patrolling from beat offices to these towers, all forest beats have been equipped with modern GPS devices, while radio telecommunication systems have been activated in over 50 anti-poaching towers. High-powered walkie-talkies have been provided to personnel stationed at each tower to ensure uninterrupted communication.

Under the upgraded system, anti-poaching towers maintain continuous contact with their respective beat offices, while coordination with the main control room at Madarihat has been further strengthened. The objective is to enhance real-time monitoring, tighten anti-poaching operations, and ensure rapid response to threats.

According to Forest Department sources, GPS devices are being used to digitally record day and night vehicle patrols as well as elephant patrol movements. Beat-wise patrol data is collected monthly, enabling effective analysis, improved monitoring, and data-

driven decision-making. Surveillance has also been strengthened with the installation of 30 GSM-based, solar-powered live relay cameras along elephant corridors and other sensitive areas. These cameras are fully operational and have reportedly helped reduce incidents of elephant intrusions into human settlements through early detection.

DFO Praveen Kaswan said more such cameras will be installed in the coming days. “This comprehensive technological push reflects Jaldapara National Park’s commitment to modern, proactive, and science-based wildlife conservation, enhanced staff safety, and robust protection of its rich biodiversity,” he said.