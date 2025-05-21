‘Jal Doot’ volunteers to offer water, aid: Min

New Delhi: In a bid to mitigate the adverse effects of extreme heat during the summer months, Dr. Pankaj Kumar Singh, the Hon’ble Minister of Transport, inaugurated the Smart Cold RO Water Dispensers and launched the ‘Jal Doot’ initiative at the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) Nehru Place Terminal today. This initiative, part of the ‘Delhi Heat Action Plan 2025,’ aims to provide relief to commuters and safeguard public health during the scorching summer.

Under the scheme, the Delhi government will install Smart Cold RO Water Dispensers at all bus terminals, with a pilot project launching 14 dispensers across key locations. Additionally, ‘Jal Doot’ volunteers will be deployed at over 500 bus queue shelters to distribute free, cool, and purified drinking water to passengers. These volunteers will also offer essential guidance on heatstroke prevention and provide first aid assistance if needed.

Addressing the gathering at the inauguration, Pankaj Kumar Singh remarked, “Giving water to a thirsty person is the greatest religion. It is said that water is life. And the heat of Delhi is not hidden from anyone. In such weather, the people most affected are those who work in the open all day or use public transport. At such a time, the availability of clean and cold water by DTC is a very important and noble gesture.”

Highlighting the key role of ‘Jal Doot’ volunteers, the Transport Minister emphasized, “Specially trained ‘Jal Doot’ volunteers will help travellers and needy people during the summer season. These volunteers will provide water to people, inform them about measures to prevent heatstroke, and also provide first aid assistance if needed.” As part of the Delhi Heat Action Plan 2025, the government is taking proactive steps to mitigate the heatwave’s impact, with DTC also distributing pamphlets and putting up posters to educate passengers about heat-related health issues. Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh reaffirmed his commitment to enhancing DTC services, urging teamwork amid the summer heat. Joined by senior officials including CMD Sachin Shinde, he launched ‘Jal Doot’ to support commuters and pledged to stand by citizens through collective

resilience and action.