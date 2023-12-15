Jal Board to begin ‘revenue week’ soon

New Delhi: The Delhi Jal Board will begin a ‘revenue week’ by the end of December to make the people aware of the lesser-known facilities provided by the board, sources said.

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) will set up camps at various locations at their zonal offices where they will give demonstrations on how to do self-billing, read a meter and use the facility of temporary disconnection besides other facilities, they said.

“During the ‘revenue week’ campaign, the DJB will set up camps in various locations across Delhi at the zonal offices. We will be providing information like how to read your meter. During self-billing, the individual does not know how to read the meter and they used to put the entire unit wherein an exorbitant bill was raised and later had to be corrected. So, if someone knows how to read the meter, these issues can be minimised,” a source at the DJB said.

The source said there is a facility of temporary disconnection that is rarely utilised by the people despite some being away from their residents for one to two months.

“There were times when we observed that people leave their houses and go on vacations for two months or more

and yet the bill used to be generated. However, the DJB also has the facility for temporary disconnection, but most people don’t know how to utilise it,” the source said.

The DJB also began a ‘maintenance week’ on Monday which is expected to go on for a week and 11 additional

chief engineers (maintenance) are posted at their respective zones to identify and address the issues.

“As per the Delhi Jal Board, there are 11 zones wherein 11 additional chief engineers (maintenance) are posted and within their ambit, they have to identify critical areas regarding water and sewer issues and they have to address those issues there,” the source said.

The source further said the engineers deployed at the 11 zones will have to submit a compiled report of the data to the headquarters on a daily basis.