Jal Board relaxes NOC norm; 25% IFC enough

New Delhi: In a major relief for homeowners and developers, the Delhi Jal Board has introduced a key reform allowing provisional No Objection Certificates (NOCs) with just 25 per cent payment of Infrastructure Charges (IFC), a move expected to revive stalled construction projects across the Capital.



Announced under the leadership of Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh, the decision aims to ease the financial burden caused by steep IFC rates that had slowed down building approvals and redevelopment in recent years.

Under the new provision, applicants can secure a provisional NOC at the building plan approval stage by paying only 25 per cent of the IFC. The remaining amount will be adjusted later based on final rates at the time of sanctioning the water connection. The reform addresses long-standing concerns over the shift from occupancy-based to floor-area-based IFC calculations, which had increased charges by up to 5–10 times in several cases. Explaining the rationale, Singh said, “We were receiving repeated complaints that high IFC was stopping people from building their homes. This was neither fair to citizens nor efficient for the system. We decided to fix it with a practical and humane approach.” He added, “With just 25 per cent payment, construction can begin. The remaining amount will be fairly adjusted later.”

Highlighting the broader vision, he said, “Our goal is not to maximize revenue, but to create a fair and balanced system.”

The reform is expected to provide immediate relief to stalled projects, reduce upfront costs, and accelerate construction activity. Properties up to 200 square metres will remain exempt from IFC, while larger plots may see liabilities reduced by 50–70 per cent.

Officials believe the move will boost economic activity, generate employment, and strengthen trust in governance by simplifying procedures and promoting ease of doing business in Delhi.