Jaitpur: 21-yr-old stabbed to death; 8 held

NEW DELHI: A 21-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly after he tried to intervene in a dispute involving his friend and a group of youths over an issue linked to a girl in Delhi’s Jaitpur area, an official said on Friday.

According to the police, the incident occurred late Thursday night when the victims went to meet another group for a reconciliation meeting following a dispute over social media posts.

Police received a PCR call at 11.18 pm. Upon reaching, the police team found three injured men and shifted them to the hospital.

One of the victims, Krishna Sahu (21), sustained multiple stab injuries to the chest, shoulder and back. He was declared brought dead at the AIIMS Trauma Centre.

Another victim, Sunny (21), suffered injuries to the abdomen and thigh and was undergoing treatment. The third victim, Prince (19), was discharged after receiving first aid for minor injuries.

Police in a statement said that preliminary inquiry revealed that the clash was triggered by a personal dispute involving a mutual acquaintance. The conflict began when one of the accused, identified as Deepak, shared different posts on social media directed at Prince.

While both sides had agreed to meet to resolve the matter amicably, a verbal altercation broke out during the meeting. The accused allegedly attacked the victims with knives before fleeing.

“So far, we have arrested three men and apprehended five juveniles. The accused have been identified as Deepak Kumar (22), alleged to be one of the main conspirators, who initiated the altercation.

Ashish (24), who was identified as one of the accused wielding a sharp-edged weapon during the assault and Neeraj Kumar, who provided logistic support and helped the group gather at a point.

Additionally, five juveniles involved in the assault have been apprehended,” a senior police officer said.

Police registered an FIR under multiple BNS sections, recovered the weapon and formed teams to trace other accused. Sources said the murder followed an online dispute. A juvenile has been arrested, while CCTV and forensic evidence are being analysed.