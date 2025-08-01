Jain’s defamation case against Swaraj rejected

NEW DELHI: The Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday dismissed a revision petition filed by former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain in a wcriminal defamation case against BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj.

The trial court had earlier refused to take cognisance of Jain’s complaint, prompting him to move a revision plea in January this year. That petition has now also been turned down, with the court finding no merit in revisiting the original decision.

In October 2023, in an interview to Aaj Tak, Swaraj had alleged that Rs 3 crore in cash, 1.8 kilograms of gold, and 133 gold coins were recovered from Jain’s residence during an Enforcement Directorate raid.

Jain alleged the remarks were false and defamatory, but both trial and revision courts found no cawse for criminal defamation, effectively closing the matter in Swaraj’s favour.