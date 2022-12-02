Jain met money laundering case co-accused, family members in Tihar: Inquiry panel report

New Delhi: An inquiry found that jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain met with co-accused in a money laundering case as well as family members in Tihar Jail where he "misused" his position to receive VIP treatment, official sources said on Thursday.



In its report, the inquiry committee formed by Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena also claimed "collusion" between Jain and then Director-General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel over "VIP treatment" to the minister in jail.

No immediate reaction was available from the AAP or Goel on the findings of the report.

Jain, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case on May 31, was being provided with various services in the jail by five inmates and other prison staff, a copy of the report revealed.

Two of the inmates — Rinku who was seen in a purported video giving a massage to Jain in his cell and Manish who provided fruits and outside food to Jain — are accused under the POCSO Act for raping minors, it said.

According to the report, Rinku told the committee members that he had no training in massage or physiotherapy and worked as a supplier of mare for 'Ghudchadi' ceremonies in weddings.