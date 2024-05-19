‘Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se’: AAP takes out cycle rally in E Delhi

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged a significant cycle rally in East Delhi on Sunday as part of their ‘Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se’ campaign.



Led by the INDIA alliance’s AAP candidate for East Delhi, Kuldeep Kumar, the rally saw enthusiastic participation from the public, particularly in the Mayur Vihar Phase 2 area. Participants donned yellow T-shirts emblazoned with the campaign slogan, emphasising their call to action against the alleged injustices faced by their leader, Arvind Kejriwal. During the event, Kuldeep Kumar highlighted the initiatives taken by Kejriwal’s government to benefit the residents of Delhi.

“Arvind Kejriwal made arrangements to give Rs 1,000 to women per month, along with free electricity, water, health, and education for everyone,” he said. He accused the BJP of conspiring to imprison Kejriwal in an attempt to destabilise the AAP government and halt these welfare measures.

The rally, which began at the ISKCON temple in Mayur Vihar Phase 2, traversed various lanes, drawing significant local support. This area, part of former education minister Manish Sisodia’s Assembly constituency, has been a stronghold for AAP. Kumar claimed that Kejriwal’s arrest was politically motivated.

“The BJP has put Arvind Kejriwal in jail as part of a conspiracy to topple the Delhi government, so that the facilities being provided to the people of Delhi would be stopped. Therefore, the people of Delhi are ready to answer this conspiracy of the BJP with their votes,” he asserted.