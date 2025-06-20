Jahangirpuri: Teenager stabbed to death after argument; 3 in cop net

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have arrested two individuals and apprehended a juvenile for the brutal murder of a teenager over a minor argument. The accused were identified as Suresh Kumar alias Appu (52) and Kishan (22), both residents of Jahangir Puri.

According to the police, the incident took place on Tuesday when the police received a PCR call reporting that a young man had been stabbed in G-Block, Jahangir Puri.

The victim, Bobby Singh alias Piyush (18) was rushed to BJRM Hospital with severe stab wounds but was declared dead around 9:00 pm.

Investigating officers also visited the crime scene, where blood stains were found. An eyewitness, Jitender alias Ajay, recounted that three unidentified men on a motorcycle were seen conversing with Kishan earlier in the day. Suspicious of their intent, Jitender and Bobby later confronted Kishan, leading to a heated argument.

When Bobby slapped Kishan during the confrontation, Suresh Kumar alias Appu restrained Bobby by holding his hands.

This allowed Kishan and the minor to stab the victim with knives, leading to his death. A case under an FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

A special team led by Inspector Satvinder Singh and supervised by ACP Pardeep Paliwal launched an immediate investigation.

Using technical surveillance, local intelligence, and CCTV footage, police tracked and arrested Suresh Kumar and Kishan, with the minor caught soon after. The accused admitted involvement, citing a personal dispute as the motive. Investigations continue to identify other suspects.