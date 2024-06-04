Jahangir Puri murder case: Crime Branch nabs man for involvement

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested a criminal for his involvement in a sensational murder case that occurred in Jahangir Puri on May 22, 2023.



An anonymous source tipped the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police about the criminal.

The accused was identified as Amit alias Kale (40), a resident of Jahangir Puri, Delhi.

According to the Police, on the night of May 22, 2023, Bijender Yadav was brutally murdered by a group of individuals, including Sanju Yadav, Sandeep Panwar, Jai Singh, and Suraj Yadav, all of whom were from the same village and had longstanding enmity with the victim.

The murder was carried out with gunshot injuries, leading to a case being registered on May 22, 2023, under sections 302/34 IPC & 27 Arms Act at the Jahangir Puri Police Station. While three of the accused were promptly arrested, Amit alias Kale managed to escape and remained untraceable, abandoning all known addresses.

Despite intensive search efforts, Amit alias Kale’s whereabouts remained unknown, prompting the court to declare him a proclaimed offender.

Subsequently, a reward of Rs 20,000 was announced for information leading to his arrest by the Commissioner of Police, Delhi.

The breakthrough came when Head Constable Ramkesh received a tip-off regarding Amit’s location.

Acting swiftly, a dedicated team of the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch was formed under the supervision of Inspector Satendra Mohan and the overall guidance of ACP Ramesh Chander Lamba.

On May 30, the Delhi Police team successfully laid a trap and apprehended Amit alias Kale from Yamuna Vihar, North-East Delhi.

The Amit alias Kale is a seasoned criminal with a history of involvement in seven cases of murder and attempted murder across various police stations in Delhi.

AmitJh, known for his elusive nature, is a fugitive in a case under IPC

sections 302/307 at Jahangir Puri Police Station, with ongoing proceedings under section 82 CrPC.

His history of evading law enforcement is well-known, often changing hideouts and avoiding phone use to escape detection.

Amit is a seasoned criminal with a notorious reputation, involved in violent crimes spanning years, including murder and attempted murder.

After his role in Bijender Yadav’s murder, he went into hiding, constantly changing locations to avoid capture.