Jahangir Puri: 2 momo vendors found dead

New Delhi: Two men were found dead inside a closed room in northwest Delhi’s Jahangir Puri area on Saturday morning, with police suspecting accidental gas inhalation while preparing momos, an official said.

Police said a PCR call was received at the Jahangir Puri police station early on Saturday regarding some persons found unconscious in a room.

A police team rushed to the spot and found two men lying unconscious on a bed. They were later declared dead, he said. The deceased were identified as Musafik Aalam (18) and Ruksad Aalam (30), both residents of Jahangir Puri.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the two were engaged in preparing momos inside a room using a gas-based momo heater or sigari, police said. The room was bolted from the inside, and the heater was allegedly kept switched on during the night. The two men reportedly went to sleep without turning off the gas-based equipment. It wasn’t immediately clear when they were planning to switch it off.

On Saturday morning, a family member forced the door open and found both men lying unconscious on the bed, police said. They were immediately reported to the police, following which a PCR van and local police staff reached the spot.

The crime team and FSL officials were called to the scene, and a thorough inspection was conducted. “No signs of foul play were detected during the inspection. Prima facie, the incident appears to be accidental due to gas inhalation,” a senior officer said.

Inquest proceedings have been initiated as per law