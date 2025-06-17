‘Jahaan Jhuggi, Wahaan Bulldozer,’ says Sisodia

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led government for demolishing jhuggis in Delhi’s Jailerwala Bagh and arresting former MLA Akhileshpati Tripathi for standing with displaced families. AAP leaders termed the action as a betrayal of the BJP’s pre-election promise of “Jahaan Jhuggi, Wahaan Makaan.”

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal questioned the Centre’s intent, “What exactly does the BJP want? Do they want to demolish all of Delhi’s slums? Then why did Prime Minister Modi lie during elections by saying ‘Jahaan Jhuggi, Wahaan Makaan’?”

Tripathi, who also heads AAP’s Purvanchal Cell, was detained while protesting the demolitions despite a High Court stay. “Despite the High Court stay, we were arrested for protesting the demolition of jhuggis without providing alternative housing,” he said.

Delhi AAP President Saurabh Bharadwaj said CM Rekha Gupta had publicly promised no jhuggi would be touched. “This is the same BJP that promised homes before evictions. Where are those homes now?” he asked. “If no homes were given, how can jhuggis be demolished?”

Former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia condemned the arrests, “Has fighting for the poor become a crime in this country? If yes, we will continue to commit it proudly. BJP’s new slogan is ‘Jahaan Jhuggi, Wahaan Bulldozer.’”

Leader of Opposition Atishi highlighted the growing number of evictions, “On May 31, CM Rekha Gupta promised no jhuggi would be touched. On June 11, Bhoomiheen Camp was demolished. On June 16, Jailerwala Bagh and Ashok Vihar were razed. Thousands now

live on streets.”

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh accused the BJP of targeting Purvanchalis, alleging that people from UP and Bihar were being treated like enemy citizens. AAP demanded the release of detained leaders, an immediate halt to demolitions, and accountability from CM Rekha Gupta and the Centre for broken

housing promises.