Jaguar driver held after early morning crash in Delhi Cantt

NEW DELHI: Three individuals sustained injuries in an early morning collision involving a cab and a Jaguar car in the Delhi Cantonment area.



The police were informed about the incident through a PCR call at the Delhi Cantonment Police Station. The driver of the offending vehicle was identified as Saurabh Pahwa (23), son of Sushil Pahwa, a resident of Kohat Enclave, Saraswati Vihar, Delhi.

According to the Police, the incident, which occurred at approximately 4:55 am, involved a white Swift Dzire cab and a white Jaguar among other vehicles. The Delhi Police were alerted to the accident through a PCR call at the Police station. Upon arrival at the scene, the investigating officer noted that the injured parties had already been transported to various hospitals whose details were initially unknown.

Later, reports confirmed that one of the injured, a cab driver named Harjeet Singh, had been admitted to AIIMS Hospital. The Swift Dzire cab is owned by Satish Kumar Sharma of Indirapuram, Ghaziabad. The Jaguar is owned by Sushil Pahwa, a resident of Saraswati Vihar, Delhi. Both vehicles reportedly sustained significant damage.

Police action was prompt, with efforts focusing on the apprehension of the parties involved in the accident.

Later in the day, authorities arrested Saurabh Pahwa, who was identified as the driver of the Jaguar. Pahwa, a third-year BBA student at JIMS, Rohini, and the son of a property dealer is currently facing legal proceedings under the suspicion of causing the accident.

Details surrounding the cause of the crash are still under investigation, but preliminary reports suggest a possible failure to adhere to traffic regulations.

Police teams are continuing their inquiries and have been dispatched to gather further evidence and statements from the witnesses.The incident has raised concerns about road safety, particularly regarding the adherence to traffic laws during non-peak hours.