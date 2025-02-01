IYC protests near Kejriwal’s residence

New Delhi: Indian Youth Congress workers on Friday held a protest against former Delhi chief minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal over cleaning of Yamuna River.

The protest was held near Kejriwal’s house where the police erected the barricades. It was led by IYC national president Uday Bhanu Chib. “We all have come outside Kejriwal’s residence to remind him that it is his turn to take a dip in Yamuna. The reality is that after making Yamuna’s condition miserable, Kejriwal himself has now disappeared,” Chib alleged. Ever since AAP party has come to power in Delhi, pollution and dirt have become the “identity” of Delhi, he said.

Kejriwal and BJP are busy doing politics of blaming each other and in meantime the life of the common people has become miserable, he further alleged.