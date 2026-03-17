IYC protests against India-US trade deal; at least 90 detained

NEW DELHI: The Indian Youth Congress on Monday held a ‘Sansad Gherao’ at Jantar Mantar here to oppose the India-US trade deal, alleging that the agreement could adversely affect farmers, workers, and small businesses.



At least 90 protesters were detained as they attempted to march towards Parliament, a senior police officer said, adding that they would be released later.

In a video circulated on social media, a group of Youth Congress members claimed that after they were detained, a bus carrying them ran out of CNG midway.

“The police detained us and put us in a bus. But while we were being taken away, the bus ran out of CNG, and the police had to leave us midway near the Patel Nagar metro station. This shows how severe the shortage of gas is in the country,” one of the members can be heard saying in the video posted on the X account of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC).

Led by IYC national president Uday Bhanu Chib, hundreds of Youth Congress workers from several states gathered at the protest site, raising slogans against the Centre and demanding that the government scrap the trade arrangement.

Addressing the gathering, Chib alleged that the trade arrangement could have serious implications for farmers and small businesses, and demanded that the government reconsider the agreement.

“The government must clarify whether this deal was signed keeping in mind the interests of farmers and young people of the country. We demand that the Centre scrap the agreement if it harms India’s agricultural sector and domestic industries,” Chib said.

He also said that the Youth Congress would continue its agitation on the issue. “Our struggle will continue until the concerns of farmers and youth are

addressed,” he added.