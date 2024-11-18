IYC marches for peace in Manipur

NEW DELHI: The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) held a candlelight march here on Sunday protesting against the ethnic violence in Manipur and demanded that the Centre take stringent measures to resolve the conflict as soon as possible.

Several IYC workers participated in the march carrying candles and a banner.

The protesters took out the march from the IYC office on Raisina Road. They were headed towards Jantar Mantar but were stopped by police.

IYC national president Uday Bhanu Chib criticised Prime Minister Modi for travelling widely but not visiting Manipur. He questioned why Rahul Gandhi could go, but the PM couldn’t. Chib urged the Centre to act swiftly to end the state’s violence.