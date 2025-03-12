IWAI, Delhi govt ink pact to boost cruise tourism on Yamuna

New Delhi: The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways (MoPSW), has

signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with key Delhi government agencies to develop cruise tourism on a four-kilometre stretch of the Yamuna River between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur.

The agreement, involving the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), and the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), aims to introduce eco-friendly passenger rides and recreational tourism along the river. The signing ceremony at Asita Park was attended by Delhi Lt. Governor VK Saxena, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, and other senior officials.

Asserting that efforts to clean the Yamuna are ongoing, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, “A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed with the Centre to begin ferry

services on the river, which is a big step for the city. A dedicated team is working tirelessly to clean the Yamuna without wasting a moment.” Highlighting the initiative, Sonowal stated, “Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India’s waterways have seen a transformational revival. The launch of eco-friendly cruise tourism on the Yamuna will offer a cleaner, greener, and more efficient transport system while boosting Delhi’s tourism potential.”

The project will deploy electric-solar hybrid boats with a capacity of 20-30 passengers each, equipped with bio-toilets, life jackets, and public announcement systems.

IWAI will also install two HDPE jetties to support smooth ferry operations. Declared as National Waterway-110 in 2014, the Yamuna stretch from Delhi to Prayagraj spans 1,089 km. The initiative is expected to redefine tourism in the capital by promoting green travel and short-distance navigation.