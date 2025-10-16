ITWF campaign teaches proper handwashing to schoolchildren

NEW DELHI: The Illness to Wellness Foundation (ITWF), in collaboration with the Physical Education Foundation of India, marked Global Handwashing Day with its ‘Swasth Haath, Swasth Bachpan’ campaign at The Indian School, Sadiq Nagar. The initiative, running across more than 50 schools in Delhi-NCR, reached over 15,000 students, promoting proper handwashing and hygiene habits.

Supported by Savlon, the programme combined interactive learning, demonstrations, quizzes, and videos to instil preventive health practices among children. Students also received hygiene kits, and volunteers helped manage activities. The campaign aims to empower children as health ambassadors, fostering long-term wellness habits.