It’s a political conspiracy: CM Kejriwal after L-G says Delhi govt will not be run from jail

New Delhi: A day after Delhi Lt Governor said the city government will not be run from jail, Chief



Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday called it a “political conspiracy” and said “people will give a reply”.

Minutes before being produced in a city court on Thursday, Kejriwal was asked about Saxena’s statement.

In his response, the chief minister said, “This is a political conspiracy. The people will give a reply.”

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case and subsequently remanded in the agency’s custody till March 28 by a court here.

AAP leaders on several occasions ruled out Kejriwal’s resignation, insisting that he will run his government from inside the jail.

L-G Saxena on Wednesday said, “I can assure the people of Delhi that the government will not be run from jail.”