ITBP jawan dies under suspicious circumstances in Gr Noida

Greater Noida: A jawan from the 39th battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) died under suspicious circumstances in a toilet of a complex set up by the battalion in Greater Noida, police said on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Sajjan Singh (59), who was posted as an Assistant Sub-Inspector in the 39th battalion of ITBP, located in the Surajpur police station area.

Surajpur police station in-charge, Inspector Vinod Kumar, said that Singh had gone to the toilet this morning and was later found dead there under suspicious circumstances.

He added that upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot, took possession of the body and sent it for post-mortem.