ISRO-designed ‘Vikram’ chip unveiled in city

New Delhi: India unveiled its first indigenously developed chip, the “Vikram” processor, at the Semicon India 2025 event on Tuesday. Designed by ISRO’s Semiconductor Laboratory, the 32-bit chip can endure launch vehicle conditions,

symbolising India’s semiconductor progress.

Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw presented it to PM Narendra Modi, noting rapid advances since the India Semiconductor Mission’s 2021 launch.

Backed by a Rs 76,000 crore PLI scheme, with Rs 65,000 crore committed, India now has five units under construction and a new OSAT Pilot Line Facility in Gujarat.