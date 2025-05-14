Is US trade more valuable than the Sindoor of India’s daughters: AAP

New Delhi: Delhi’s Leader of Opposition and senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the recent ceasefire with Pakistan, raising pointed questions about why the truce was announced before avenging the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Addressing a digital press conference, Atishi accused the Modi government of yielding to foreign pressure, particularly from the United States, just when “Operation Sindoor” was delivering decisive strikes against terror camps. “How can there be a ceasefire? Have we avenged the sindoor of our daughters?” she asked.

Referring to the ceasefire announced on May 10, she said, “Not by India or the Indian Army, but by U.S. President Donald Trump, and that too through social media. Half an hour later, India quietly confirms the ceasefire. Why did this happen?”

Atishi questioned why the ceasefire announcement came from Washington and not from New Delhi. “If Pakistan folded its hands and India showed mercy, then why wasn’t the announcement made by India? Why hasn’t Pakistan publicly admitted defeat or handed over the terrorists responsible for the Pahalgam attack?” she said.

She also referenced Prime Minister Modi’s recent remarks that Pakistan had pleaded for peace. “Modi ji said he felt pity and that’s why he agreed to a ceasefire. But the nation wants to know, Did you agree to ceasefire because of the threat of a trade ban? Is U.S. trade more valuable than the sindoor of India’s daughters?” Atishi asked.

Concluding her remarks, she stated, “Until the terrorists responsible for the cowardly Pahalgam attack are handed over to India, the country deserves clear answers from PM Narendra Modi.”