IRCTC’s ‘Shri Ramayana Yatra’ tour set to begin on June 7

NEW DELHI: IRCTC Ltd, under the Ministry of Railways, will resume its popular “Shri Ramayana Yatra” in June 2024 with the Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist train.

Starting from Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station on June 7, 2024, the tour will cover Ayodhya, Nandigram, Janakpur, Sitamarhi, Buxar, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Shringverpur, Chitrakoot, Nashik, Hampi, Rameshwaram, Bhadrachalam,

and Nagpur.

The train, equipped with modern amenities including dining facilities, showers, and security features, offers three categories of accommodation.

Priced from Rs 96,575/- per person for AC III, Rs1,34,710/- per person for AC II, Rs 1,45,745/- per person for AC I cabin and Rs 1,66,810/- per person for AC I coupe, the package includes train journey, accommodation, meals, transfers, and sightseeing.