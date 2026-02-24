IRCTC’s e-Pantry service sees strong response

New Delhi: Passengers have welcomed the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation’s (IRCTC) e-Pantry meal booking service, a digitally enabled facility allowing travellers to pre-book meals on select Mail and Express trains with pantry cars.



IRCTC, a Navratna CPSE under the Ministry of Railways, introduced the service in phases from April 2025, beginning with the Vivek Express (Train No. 22503-04). It is now available on 25 trains. More than 65,000 meals have been booked so far, with breakfast and dinner registering over 17,000 orders each. Lunch accounted for over 15,000 bookings, while morning and evening tea saw more than 8,000 orders apiece. December 2025 recorded the highest monthly figure at 16,500 orders.

Integrated into the IRCTC website, the facility enables passengers with confirmed or RAC tickets to pre-order standard meals and Rail Neer, delivered to their seats. Payments are made online, and a Meal Verification Code ensures secure delivery. Refunds are processed if services are not

provided as booked.