IRCTC website, app suffer glitch, users inconvenienced across India

Kolkata: Commuters were troubled across India as the ticketing services of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) became suddenly unavailable due to a technical glitch on both its website and application. In an effort to overcome the difficulties faced by intending passengers, the Eastern Railway opened a couple of additional booking windows at different stations.



At around 10 am, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) tweeted: “Due to technical reasons the ticketing service is not available. Our technical team is resolving the issue. We will notify as soon as the technical issues is fixed.” Later at 10:42 am, they again tweeted stating that the technical team of CRIS was resolving the issue. “...Alternatively tickets can be booked through other B2C players like Amazon, Makemytrip etc,” IRCTC tweeted.

It was at 2:18 pm that IRCTC informed on Twitter that the booking issue had been resolved and that the rail connect app is working now. Many people complained of the money being deducted from their bank accounts but the app or website showed a failed attempt. “I tried booking my ticket via @makemytrip @makemytripcare, the money was deducted but the ticket wasn’t booked because it redirected me to the IRCTC website, which is under maintenance. Clearly, third-party B2C services aren’t working,” a netizen commented. For the ease of ticket booking by the passengers overcoming the temporary glitch of IRCTC website, extra reservation counters were opened at Sealdah, Howrah, Kolkata, Barasat, Ranaghat, Asansol, Burdwan, Bandel, Rampurhat, Jasidih, Malda, Bhagalpur, Jamalpur and Sahibganj.

Meanwhile, the Railway authorities have informed that in view of downtime activity at PRS data centre in Kolkata, services like charting, current booking and internet booking will not be available between 11:45 pm on Tuesday to 2:30 am on Wednesday over Eastern Railway, South Eastern Railway, East Coast Railway, South East Central Railway, Northeast Frontier Railway and East Central Railway.