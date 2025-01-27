Irani targets AAP over ‘unfulfilled’ promises

New Delhi: BJP leader and former Union minister Smriti Irani addressed a public meeting in Okhla on Sunday, urging people to vote for the party’s candidate Manish Chaudhary in the February 5 elections.

Addressing a large gathering, Irani called on the people to press the ‘lotus’ symbol on the ballot on February 5.

Irani, who is also scheduled to address a public meeting in Rohini later, criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for “failing to deliver’’ on key promises made to the residents of Delhi. She accused AAP of not providing basic services, such as clean drinking water and quality healthcare, despite these being central to their election promises.

“AAP had promised the people of Delhi clean water and efficient healthcare services, but these promises remain unfulfilled,” said Irani, adding, “The people of Delhi deserve better, and it is time to make a change.”

During her speech, Irani outlined the BJP’s guarantees for the citizens of Delhi, highlighting key welfare measures that she said would benefit women and families. These include a financial grant of Rs 2,500 per month for women, Rs 21,000 for pregnant women, and Rs 500 for cooking gas cylinders.

“We are committed to empowering women and supporting families. BJP’s guarantees are not mere promises but a roadmap to a brighter future for Delhi,” Irani said.

Irani also took a jibe at the opposition, emphasising that while the BJP has always kept its promises, AAP has “failed” to fulfil its key commitments to the people of Delhi. She urged people to vote for Chaudhary, describing him as the best candidate to bring about the change that the region needs.