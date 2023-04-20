IPU starts admission process

New Delhi: The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University has started the admission process for four newly introduced programmes. The admission to three of these four courses is going to be on the basis of merit in CUET and one on the basis of marks students scored in the last passed examination in the program. Also, the last date for registration for admission to all these programs is till April 30.



The four-year BA in Liberal Arts is available in (History, Sociology, and Political Science) and is going to be available at the University School of Liberal Arts (Dwarka). Admission to this program will be done on the basis of the CUET (Common Entrance Test). The second program is a four-year BA in English. It is going to be available only at the University School of Humanities and Social Sciences and admission is going to be done on the basis of CUET. The MSc in Bioinformatics program is going to be run at the Dwarka campus of the university and admission in this also will be on the basis of CUET.