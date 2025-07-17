IPU invites CUET applications for UG vacancies; unveils 3-year LLB course

NEW DELHI: Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) has announced that it will admit undergraduate students to select programs through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) for the academic year 2025–26. This will apply only after the merit lists of the university’s own entrance exams - National Level Test (NLT) and Common Entrance Test (CET) - are exhausted.

According to the official notification, admission through CUET will be taken up only for vacant seats left in specific programs. These include professional and interdisciplinary courses such as Bachelor of Computer Applications, B.Sc. (Yoga), BA (JMC), B.Tech (Biotech), BBA, BHMCT, BA Packaging Technology, and several dual-degree and 5-year integrated BA-MA programs in economics, liberal arts, and English.

Online registration for CUET-based admission will begin on July 16, and the last date to apply is July 30, 2025. Candidates are required to pay a non-refundable fee of ₹2500 per course during the registration process. The university clarified that only CUET (UG) candidates can apply under this route; those admitted via NLT/CET won’t be considered. A new three-year LLB programme begins in 2025–26 with 180 seats. Admissions will be via CET; applications open on July 18.