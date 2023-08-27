IPL betting ring busted in Noida

Noida: With the arrest of four suspected bookies, the Noida Police on Saturday claimed to have busted a gang of placing bets on Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket matches.



The betting ring which has been active in Delhi NCR for over six years also has a Dubai connection, the police said.

The gang had recently moved to Noida and were operating from a flat in a posh group housing society against a monthly rent of Rs 50,000, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Harish Chander said the flat was located in Lotus Boulevard society in Sector 100, under Sector 39 police station area.