IPL betting racket foiled, four held

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested four individuals and dismantled an online gambling racket involved in betting on the IPL final match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders.



An anonymous source tipped the Delhi Police about the racket.

The arrested accused were identified as Sunil Kumar Lohia (40), a resident of Maruti Chowk, Ghitorni, Surinder (39), a resident of Tarla Mohalla, Ghitorni, Delhi, Bhupender Sharma (30), a resident of Mandi Dabwali, District Sirsa, Haryana, and Maninder Lohia (36), a resident of MG Road, Ghitorni, Delhi.

According to the Police, the operation unfolded following directives from senior officers to keep a close watch on gambling activities during the ongoing IPL season.

The Delhi Police team from Vasant Kunj South Police Station was briefed and directed to gather information on suspected gamblers and organisers. Multiple secret informers were activated for this purpose.

On May 26, a secret informer tipped off the police about gambling activities in a house near Ghitorni Chowk.

Acting on this information, a specialised team of the Delhi Police was formed under the supervision of ACP/Vasant Kunj.

The team conducted a raid at House No. 555 near Ghitorni Chowk, resulting in the detention of four individuals who were caught placing bets online and over the phone on the IPL final.

During the raid, the police seized 12 mobile phones, one laptop, and two notebooks. Analysis of the recovered devices revealed incriminating evidence linking the suspects to illegal cricket betting activities.

Consequently, a case was registered under FIR No. 277/24 under Sections 3 and 4 of the Delhi Public

Gambling Act, 1955, at Vasant Kunj South Police Station, leading to the arrest of all four accused.

The significant recoveries from the operation include 12 mobile phones, one laptop, and two notebooks.

The investigation is ongoing, and further details are awaited as the police delve deeper into the betting network.