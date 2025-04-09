IPL betting racket busted, six nabbed

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police have busted a cricket betting syndicate operating during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, arresting six men from the Paharganj area, officials said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided a premises on Laxmi Narayan Street on April 6, where the accused were placing bets on the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans match using laptops

and phones.

Seized items include five mobiles, a tablet, a laptop, and betting records.

Vijay, 35, is said to be the mastermind, while Mohit, 29, the property owner, was taking a 20 per cent cut. Further investigation is ongoing.