IP University, Russian Varsity sign MoU

NEW DELHI: IP University has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with St. Petersburg State University of Economics to enhance academic collaboration and international cooperation.

The agreement was signed online by IP University registrar Kamal Pathak and the Russian university’s rector, Prof Igor A. Maximtsev. Prof Vijita Singh Aggarwal, director of International Affairs, and Prof A. K. Saini, director of Development, were also present.

Under the partnership, the two institutions will collaborate on research, joint publications, and student and faculty exchanges. The agreement also includes co-supervision of research students and participation in seminars and conferences. Vice-Chancellor Padmashri Prof Mahesh Verma stated that discussions were also underway to introduce dual-degree programmes.

The initiative aims to foster academic and cultural exchanges, strengthening ties between students and scholars from both universities. The MoU is expected to facilitate knowledge sharing and create new opportunities for international academic engagement.