IP University introduces library facility on ‘finger tips’

New Delhi: Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University has introduced a library facility on ‘finger tips’ for its students, researchers and faculty members, the varsity said in a statement on Friday. The University Information Resource Centre (UIRC) will provide access to resources through the MyLOFT (My Library On Finger Tips) platform, it added.

The initiative will enable all users to access library resources from anywhere, it stated.

To avail this facility, the users need to download the MyLOFT app, which will allow over 5,000 students to digitally access library resources simultaneously. The app will provide information on all library books with just one click. “This initiative will not only make book access easier for students but also facilitate researchers in gathering necessary information from anywhere in the country. A training session was organised last Monday to familiarise students with the app’s usage,” the statement said.