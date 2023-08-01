IP Univ to host 9th International Nitrogen Conference

The Centre for Sustainable Nitrogen and Nutrient Management, School of Biotechnology, IP University with support from Sustainable India Trust, Delhi is going to host 9th International Nitrogen Conference (N 2024) from February 5-8, 2024 at the university’s Dwarka campus. A dedicated website of this conference was launched today with the start of registration of delegates from India and abroad. According to Conference Chair of N 2024 Prof. Nandula Raghuram of IP University, the sole objective of organising this conference is to address various aspects of balancing global environmental change with sustainable nitrogen management.