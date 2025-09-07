IOwnGurugram Launched: Corporates and Citizens Unite to Make the Millennium City Cleaner, Safer, and Pothole-Free

Gurugram, 7th September: To make the Millennium City better, more livable, and its roads pothole-free, #IOwnGurugram, a corporate and citizens-led civic responsibility initiative, has been launched to inspire individuals, businesses, and communities to take proactive ownership of the city’s well-being. A brainchild of Dr. Sarvesh Tiwari, philanthropist and social activist, the core objective of this initiative is to make Gurugram cleaner, better, pothole-free, and safer for all. Gurugram, known as the Millennium City, has also been grappling with several infrastructure and urban challenges. It is high time we take ownership of whatever we can to support the authorities and the government in addressing these issues. Under this initiative, citizens are urged to join the movement. Contact us to join this initiative, report potholes, or share any other civic issues: 8356044256

To mark the beginning of the #IOwnGurugram initiative, over 100 employees of PRP Group rolled up their sleeves to address on-ground civic issues around their office vicinity. They began by filling 4–5 potholes on MG Road, directly in front of their office, which posed safety hazards, caused traffic congestion, and damaged vehicles. Additionally, they cleaned the pavements, the road around the Guru Dronacharya Metro station. The team, led by PRP Group’s Founder, Dr. Sarvesh Tiwari, collected approximately 1 ton of garbage from the streets. On the ground, residents and passersby also joined the movement, extending their support and appreciation for the initiative. This symbolic yet impactful start perfectly embodied the movement’s core philosophy: act instead of complain.

Speaking about the initiative, Dr. Sarvesh Tiwari, Convener, #IOwnGurugram initiative, shared, “Gurugram is not just where we work; it is our home. And just as we care for our homes, we must also care for our city. With #IOwnGurugram, we aim to transition from being passive observers to active problem solvers. This city’s challenges are ours to address, and it’s high time we take ownership of them. Through this initiative, we want to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with fellow citizens, local authorities, and the government to make Gurugram a cleaner, safer, and better place to live.”

Charles Thomson, an expat from Australia who now lives in Gurugram, shared, “Gurugram is a city that truly stands on a global pedestal, admired for its rapid development, modern infrastructure, and vibrant cosmopolitan culture. Yet, like any fast-growing urban center, it faces challenges in maintaining cleanliness, safety, and civic discipline. Initiatives like #IOwnGurugram are inspiring because they bring citizens, corporates, and communities together to take ownership of these challenges. They not only address immediate issues like potholes and waste management but also cultivate a sense of shared responsibility, pride, and belonging among residents. This is the kind of collaborative effort that reinforces Gurugram’s reputation as a world-class city and ensures it remains a place where people can live, work, and thrive.”

Harish Kumar, a resident of Sikanderpur who works in China Club Restaurant, Global Business Park, MG Road, joined the #IOwnGurugram initiative and shared, “I am very happy to see that someone has taken this initiative to fill these potholes. They were extremely dangerous and life-threatening. I have personally witnessed 6–7 accidents here in the last six months.”

Dr. Sarvesh Tiwari, who started this movement, is a philanthropist and social activist. He also led the Nirbhaya Movement and serves as the Secretary of the Nirbhaya Jyoti Trust. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the company actively championed the cause of the marginalized by providing food and rations to around 500 migrant laborers stranded in various regions. PRP also advocated for hundreds of Indians stranded in Japan, ensuring their plight was brought to the attention of the government. Additionally, the organization has adopted 135 children without parents or guardians, covering their education expenses until the eldest family member becomes financially independent.