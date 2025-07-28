Investigations must leverage tech for transparency and fairness: Delhi HC

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has directed investigating agencies to make every effort to use technological means in aid of investigations as it “certainly enhances” the efficacy and transparency of the probe and assures fairness.

Justice Ravinder Dudeja made the observation while deciding an application in a case related to the seizure of heroin.

The judge denied bail to accused Ravi Prakash in an order passed on July 24, saying it was not unknown that the tools for videography or photography were not available with the investigating officers in 2023, when he was arrested, and therefore, the police version cannot be disbelieved merely because there is no videography or photography of the seizure.

The prosecution told the court that there was no CCTV camera near the place of occurrence and hence, no such footage.

“This court observed that the use of technology certainly enhances the efficacy and transparency of the police investigation and assures fairness, and therefore, ideally, every effort should be made by the investigating agency to use technological means in aid of investigation,” the judge said.

He noted that the accused was in custody since April 2023 and it cannot be said that he has been behind bars for a phenomenally long period or that because of an inordinate delay in concluding the trial, he should be released on bail.

According to the prosecution, the accused was arrested on April 19, 2023 and one kg of heroin was seized from his possession.