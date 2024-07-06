Investigations intensify, luxurious ashram linked to baba found in Noida

Noida: Following the tragic stampede incident at the satsang in Hathras, which resulted in the 121 deaths-mostly women and children, the authorities have intensified their investigations, leading to the discovery of a luxurious ashram belonging to Suraj Pal alias Narayan Sarkar, alias Bhola Baba, in Noida’s Sector 87 under phase-II police station area.



The ashram, with its imposing iron gates, has not seen a visit from Suraj Pal for a significant duration. Regular satsang and bhajan sessions were conducted every Sunday, attracting followers from Noida, Ghaziabad, and Delhi.

These bhajans, scheduled from 11 am to 12 pm, were dedicated to “Narayan Sankar Hari.” The ashram, sprawling over 1000 yards, boasts 30 rooms and a vast stage, highlighting its capacity for hosting large gatherings.

According to police investigations, Baba’s visits to the Noida ashram had been exceedingly rare, with records showing only one visit since its establishment

in 2021.

An event poster for the “Manav Mangal Milan Sadbhavna Samangam,” dated November 1, 2022, at Sector 16B Yakub Park in Greater Noida West, was found on the premises, indicating recent plans for congregation.

Local residents recounted moments when the Baba’s presence was felt deeply; for instance, they spoke of instances when followers applied soil from beneath his car’s parking spot

onto their foreheads as an act of reverence.

However, following the Hathras tragedy, the ashram has been deserted, with no followers sighted in

the vicinity.

This incident has not only cast a long shadow over the spiritual community but has also prompted law

enforcement and authorities to scrutinise the operations of religious assemblies

closely.

The focus is now on ensuring such incidents are prevented in the future, fostering a safer environment for spiritual gatherings.

This tragic event has initiated a broader dialogue regarding crowd management, safety protocols, and the accountability of spiritual leaders to their followers.